Apple still takes App Store guidelines for external payments seriously
What's the story
Apple has removed the MyFitnessPal-owned Cal AI food-logging app from its App Store, TechCrunch reported. The move comes as part of Apple's strict enforcement of its App Store guidelines related to external payments. The app was found to have violated Apple's in-app purchase rules and used deceptive practices, according to the tech giant.
Compliance
Cal AI's developer took corrective measures after removal
After its removal, the developer of Cal AI took corrective measures and brought the app back to Apple's App Store. The incident had sparked speculation on social media last week, with many thinking that Apple was just making an example out of the company. Notably, Cal AI was founded by two high school students who grew it into a $50 million ARR business before MyFitnessPal acquired it in March.
Policy
Apple's App Store guidelines on external payments
Currently, Apple's App Store guidelines permit US-based developers to link to external payment systems. This change was made after a court ruling in the Epic Games lawsuit against Apple. However, most apps are still required to provide Apple's in-app purchase option along with any external link. The major exception is for "reader" apps that offer subscription-based access to digital content like books, audio, music, video streaming etc.
Enforcement
Apple explains why it removed the app
When contacted for comment, Apple said that Cal AI was removed due to multiple violations of its rules. These included bypassing Apple's in-app purchase flow, using a deceptive billing design, and other manipulative tactics. The company stressed that the incident highlights its continued vigilance over developers' use of web payments, despite the Epic ruling relaxing some previous restrictions.
Breach
What are the specific violations?
Apple said that Cal AI violated its App Review Guideline 3.1.1 by bypassing Apple's in-app purchases with an embedded payment flow using a third-party service (Stripe). This was done to unlock access to digital goods and removed Apple's in-app purchase as a checkout option for users. The company also accused Cal AI of deceptive billing practices under App Review Guideline 3.1.2c and "manipulative tactics," violating its Developer Code of Conduct guidelines.