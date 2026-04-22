Apple still takes App Store guidelines for external payments seriously

Apple has removed the MyFitnessPal-owned Cal AI food-logging app from its App Store, TechCrunch reported. The move comes as part of Apple's strict enforcement of its App Store guidelines related to external payments. The app was found to have violated Apple's in-app purchase rules and used deceptive practices, according to the tech giant.

Compliance Cal AI's developer took corrective measures after removal After its removal, the developer of Cal AI took corrective measures and brought the app back to Apple's App Store. The incident had sparked speculation on social media last week, with many thinking that Apple was just making an example out of the company. Notably, Cal AI was founded by two high school students who grew it into a $50 million ARR business before MyFitnessPal acquired it in March.

Policy Apple's App Store guidelines on external payments Currently, Apple's App Store guidelines permit US-based developers to link to external payment systems. This change was made after a court ruling in the Epic Games lawsuit against Apple. However, most apps are still required to provide Apple's in-app purchase option along with any external link. The major exception is for "reader" apps that offer subscription-based access to digital content like books, audio, music, video streaming etc.

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Enforcement Apple explains why it removed the app When contacted for comment, Apple said that Cal AI was removed due to multiple violations of its rules. These included bypassing Apple's in-app purchase flow, using a deceptive billing design, and other manipulative tactics. The company stressed that the incident highlights its continued vigilance over developers' use of web payments, despite the Epic ruling relaxing some previous restrictions.

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