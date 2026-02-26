Why are Indian companies issuing dividends instead of investing in AI Business Feb 26, 2026

Paras Chopra, co-founder of Wingify, is calling out big Indian companies for handing out dividends instead of backing serious AI research.

Speaking at a panel, he urged more investment in science to help India catch up globally in AI.

As he put it: "I have no idea why large companies in India are issuing dividends instead of conducting the kind of [foundational] research we used to see."