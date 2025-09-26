Next Article
Why are Indian pharma firms like Sun, Cipla in red?
Business
Sun Pharma's shares slid almost 3%, touching a new 52-week low at ₹1,548.
The sell-off came after US President Trump announced a hefty 100% tariff on branded medicines, making investors uneasy.
Are US tariffs a big deal for Indian drugmakers?
Not really—here's why:
Most Indian drug exports to the US are generics (think: basic versions of meds), which aren't hit by the new tariffs.
Plus, companies like Sun Pharma and Cipla have factories in the US itself (in states like New Jersey and Louisiana), giving them some protection from these changes.
What's happening to Cipla's stock
Cipla's stock dipped too but stayed well above its own yearly low.
With both firms having a strong presence in the US and most of their business safe from tariffs, they're better positioned than many global rivals to ride out this storm.