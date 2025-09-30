Next Article
Why Bharti Airtel's stock could be a good long-term bet
Business
Bharti Airtel's shares have slipped about 6% over the past three months, now trading near ₹1,902 as of September 30, 2025.
Even with this dip, the company's core numbers look solid—earnings per share are at 57.99 and the price-to-earnings ratio sits around 33.
Trading activity remains strong, showing investors haven't lost interest.
Strong fundamentals signal potential recovery
If you're watching stocks or thinking about investing, it's worth noting that Bharti Airtel has pulled off a steady profit growth of over 31% each year for the last five years and keeps up a healthy dividend payout too.
While short-term drops can be unsettling, these fundamentals suggest Airtel could bounce back and keep growing in the long run—even when markets get rocky.