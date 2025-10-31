Next Article
Why big tech is betting on AI despite job cuts
Business
Big tech companies are cutting thousands of jobs—even Amazon is letting go of 30,000 people and TCS more than 12,000 this year.
But at the same time, they're going all-in on artificial intelligence, opening new offices in cities like New York and London to focus on AI and innovation.
AI investments are boosting stock market optimism
All this AI investment is leading to optimism in stock markets, with experts noting that investors are hopeful about future profits from these moves.
In India, there's talk about how foreign investors have a huge influence on local markets—and how Indian traders need to up their tech skills to keep up as AI becomes more important.