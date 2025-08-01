Next Article
Why Coal India's stock is dipping despite dividend announcement
Coal India's stock dipped slightly to ₹375.05 after the company posted a 20% drop in quarterly net profit and announced an interim dividend.
Trading was heavy, showing investors are watching closely.
Coal India is still the country's biggest coal miner
Coal India is still the country's biggest coal miner, with barely any debt—so it's not going anywhere soon.
The dividend payout signals they're steady, even if profits took a hit.
Net profit for April-June dropped to ₹8,589.95 crore
Net profit for April-June dropped to ₹8,589.95 crore from last year's ₹10,858.15 crore, and revenue slipped approximately 1.7%.
Still, annual revenue edged up slightly despite weaker earnings per share.
Investors seem cautious but not panicked—Coal India remains a heavyweight in the game.