Copper sees price correction: What it means for India
What's the story
Copper prices have witnessed a major correction today, their biggest single-day fall in over three weeks. The decline comes as a sharp increase in deliveries to London Metal Exchange (LME) warehouses has eased the supply squeeze that was driving prices up. This price correction raises questions about the sustainability of copper's recent bull run and its potential impact on Indian metal stocks after their recent gains.
Demand surge
Copper's strategic importance remains unchanged
Despite the recent price correction, copper's strategic importance in the energy transition remains unchanged.
The metal is increasingly being called the "new oil" due to its critical role in electricity networks, electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy, electronics, as well as data centers.
This growing demand keeps copper strategically important for India.
Market fluctuations
Price surge due to tight LME inventories
Copper prices had surged to a six-month high of nearly $14,310 per ton in August due to tight LME inventories.
The pressure on these inventories intensified as US-bound shipments drained stocks available on the exchange.
However, this week saw traders including Trafigura Group deliver large quantities of copper to LME warehouses, easing the supply squeeze and leading to a decline in prices.
Strategic significance
Central role in electrification and AI data centers
Copper's strategic importance lies in its central role in electrification.
It is widely used in power transmission, transformers, electrical wiring, EV charging infrastructure, solar and wind projects, telecommunications, and data centers.
The rise of artificial intelligence is also adding to the demand for copper as data centers require large amounts of electricity and supporting grid infrastructure.
Consumption trends
India's copper consumption trends
India's copper consumption is on the rise as the country expands its electricity and infrastructure networks.
According to data from International Copper Association India, copper consumption grew 9.3% year-on-year to 1.878 million tons in FY25 from 1.718 million tons in FY24.
Building and construction accounted for about 25% of demand, followed by industrial applications at 19% and infrastructure at 17%.
Needs
Peak power demand and grid expansion needs
India's peak power demand hit a record 270.8 GW in May 2026, reflecting the scale of grid and power infrastructure expansion needed as industrial activity and electricity consumption grow.
The country's dependence on imports for part of its copper requirements also exposes Indian buyers to global price movements, supply disruptions, and shipping costs.