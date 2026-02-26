Why edtech firm PhysicsWallah's stock is down 50% since listing Business Feb 26, 2026

PhysicsWallah's stock declined after a post-listing high following its market debut last November.

After listing at ₹145 on the NSE and ₹143.10 on the BSE, it's now down to ₹89.05—dropping in three out of the last four sessions.

The company's market value has nearly halved from ₹45,975 crore at listing to about ₹25,451 crore today.