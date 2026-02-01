Why foreign cloud firms won't pay taxes in India until 2047

Major boost for data centers, AI infrastructure

This move is set to supercharge investment in India's data centers and AI infrastructure, making the country a bigger player in tech exports.

With perks such as a 15% safe-harbour on cost for related-party data center services and a proposed 15.5% common safe-harbour margin for Information Technology Services to cut down on tax disputes, experts say it'll help startups, boost jobs, and build a stronger ecosystem for everything from AI research to digital businesses.