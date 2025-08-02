Next Article
Why global giants are betting big on India
Big global brands are doubling down on India, seeing it as a hot spot for growth.
Apple's sales jumped last quarter, and they're about to open four new stores here.
Coca-Cola and Unilever are also investing more, showing just how much confidence international companies have in India's future.
Apple, Coca-Cola, and Unilever's rising stakes in India
Apple's CEO Tim Cook says most iPhones sold in the US now come from Indian factories.
Even with some bumps like monsoon slowdowns, Coca-Cola is staying focused on innovation and marketing to bounce back.
Unilever is boosting investments too, especially with new leadership at the helm.
All this points to India becoming a major player in global supply chains—and a place where big companies want to be.