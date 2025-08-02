Why global giants are betting big on India

Apple, Coca-Cola, and Unilever's rising stakes in India

Apple's CEO Tim Cook says most iPhones sold in the US now come from Indian factories.

Even with some bumps like monsoon slowdowns, Coca-Cola is staying focused on innovation and marketing to bounce back.

Unilever is boosting investments too, especially with new leadership at the helm.

All this points to India becoming a major player in global supply chains—and a place where big companies want to be.