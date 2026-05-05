Canadian musician sues Google over false sex offender claims

Legal claims

Lawsuit seeks $1.5M in damages

MacIsaac's lawsuit seeks $500,000 each in general, aggravated, and punitive damages. He learned about the misinformation when a concert with Sipekne'katik First Nation was canceled due to public complaints. The First Nation later apologized for their decision based on "incorrect information generated through an AI-assisted search." MacIsaac said he felt unsafe performing due to the false allegations and expressed concern about their impact on his career.