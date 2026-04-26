Why Modi government won't reveal details of Russian oil imports

The Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) has denied a Right to Information (RTI) request for data on India 's crude oil imports from Russia . The PPAC, which operates under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, cited "commercial and confidential nature" reasons for withholding the information. The Central Information Commission supported this decision, citing strategic and economic interests as key factors in their ruling.

Request Details of RTI request The RTI request in question sought detailed information on crude oil imports from Russia to India between June 2022 and June 2025. It specifically asked for a company-wise break-up of the imports for firms such as Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), ONGC Videsh, Reliance Industries and Nayara Energy.

Information denial Response to the RTI request In response to the RTI request, the Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) denied the information. The CPIO said that "the information pertaining to country-wise and company-wise details of crude oil import is of commercial and confidential nature." However, they also noted that total quantity and value of both current and historical crude oil imports can be downloaded from the PPAC website.

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