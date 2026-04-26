Why Modi government won't reveal details of Russian oil imports
What's the story
The Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) has denied a Right to Information (RTI) request for data on India's crude oil imports from Russia. The PPAC, which operates under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, cited "commercial and confidential nature" reasons for withholding the information. The Central Information Commission supported this decision, citing strategic and economic interests as key factors in their ruling.
Request
Details of RTI request
The RTI request in question sought detailed information on crude oil imports from Russia to India between June 2022 and June 2025. It specifically asked for a company-wise break-up of the imports for firms such as Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), ONGC Videsh, Reliance Industries and Nayara Energy.
Information denial
Response to the RTI request
In response to the RTI request, the Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) denied the information. The CPIO said that "the information pertaining to country-wise and company-wise details of crude oil import is of commercial and confidential nature." However, they also noted that total quantity and value of both current and historical crude oil imports can be downloaded from the PPAC website.
Strategic impact
Commission's ruling on exemptions
In its interim order, the Commission said that disclosure of the requested information "would prejudicially affect the strategic and economic interest of the State and also affect the relations with foreign states." The Commission ruled that these exemptions were valid under Sections 8(1)(a) and 8(1)(d) of the RTI Act. It also issued a show-cause notice to an official from PPAC for their absence during hearing despite prior notice.