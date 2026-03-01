Why Indian IT ETFs fell sharply last month
Indian IT ETFs took a sharp hit last month—dropping around 20-21%—while the US-based Nasdaq only slipped about 4%.
The main reason? Indian funds are packed with IT service companies feeling the heat from new AI tools, while US indexes include big AI creators like NVIDIA and Microsoft.
AI's impact on Indian tech vs US tech
If you're invested in Indian tech, these numbers are a wake-up call.
Automation and smarter AI could mean slower growth and more competition for traditional IT jobs and services.
Meanwhile, US tech giants seem to be riding the AI wave instead of getting swept away.
AI tools are causing concern in the Indian IT sector
AI is making it tougher for Indian IT firms to keep up their rates and growth.
New tools like Anthropic Claude Code have sparked worries about coding jobs getting automated.
Analysts say this could push the whole industry to rethink how it works with AI going forward.