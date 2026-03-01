Why Indian IT ETFs fell sharply last month

If you're invested in Indian tech, these numbers are a wake-up call. Automation and smarter AI could mean slower growth and more competition for traditional IT jobs and services. Meanwhile, US tech giants seem to be riding the AI wave instead of getting swept away.

AI tools are causing concern in the Indian IT sector

AI is making it tougher for Indian IT firms to keep up their rates and growth.

New tools like Anthropic Claude Code have sparked worries about coding jobs getting automated.

Analysts say this could push the whole industry to rethink how it works with AI going forward.