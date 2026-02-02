Why Indian stock market is on a rollercoaster ride Business Feb 02, 2026

The Indian stock market has been on a rollercoaster lately, mostly because of rising geopolitical tensions.

Global tensions — including recent US actions and the situation in Iran — have contributed to increased crude-oil volatility, which is hitting sectors like oil and gas here at home.

Even though Iran has relatively low total trade exposure and limited exposure to the oil trade, the uncertainty is making everyone a bit uneasy.

Still, long-term oil prices are holding steady since OPEC and the US are keeping up production.