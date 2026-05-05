Why India's fertilizer subsidy bill jumped to ₹2.17L/cr in FY26

India imports spike, subsidies under pressure

Importing fertilizers got a lot pricier: urea imports jumped 83% and DAP imports rose 36%, with both costing much more per ton.

Domestic production also dropped because of gas shortages, so India's relying even more on expensive imports.

With supply routes still blocked and demand steady, the FY27 budgeted subsidy is expected to rise by about 20% from the ₹1.7 trillion estimate, putting extra pressure on public finances.