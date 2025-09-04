Why Infosys shares dipped despite strong quarterly results
Infosys shares edged down 0.69% to about ₹1,469 on Thursday, even though the company posted steady earnings and solid results for the June 2025 quarter—reporting ₹42,279 crore in revenue and ₹6,924 crore in net profit.
Annual revenue and profit growth for FY25
Despite the dip, Infosys is still showing growth: annual revenue climbed to ₹162,990 crore and profits hit ₹26,750 crore for FY25.
They've kept a zero-debt status and slightly boosted earnings per share year-on-year.
For anyone watching big tech or thinking about investing, these are signs of a healthy business.
What's next for investors?
The small decline is more likely tied to overall market trends.
With a price-to-earnings ratio of 24 and regular dividends (₹22 per share in April after ₹21 last October), Infosys's fundamentals remain solid even if its stock wobbles now and then.