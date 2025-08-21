Why investors are buzzing about Cipla's stock today
Cipla's stock climbed nearly 3% on Thursday, making it one of the top performers on the Nifty 50.
The boost comes after Cipla posted solid financial results for both the latest quarter and the full year, catching investors' attention.
Quarterly and annual results show robust growth
Cipla's steady growth—quarterly revenue up 3.9% and profit up about 10% from last year—shows it's not just surviving but thriving.
For the full year ending March 2025, annual revenue grew to ₹27,547 crore (up 7%), while net profit jumped a hefty 27%.
That kind of consistency is rare and signals long-term strength.
Debt-free status and dividend boost investor sentiment
Cipla is completely debt-free as of March 2025 and its return on equity improved to nearly 17%.
To sweeten things for shareholders, they announced a ₹16 per share dividend (including a special payout) effective June 27.
All this has left investors feeling pretty upbeat about where Cipla is headed next.