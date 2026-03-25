Why IRCTC lost its contract over train meals
Business
A passenger on the Patna-Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express found insect parts in their meal, leading the Railway Ministry to fine IRCTC ₹10 lakh.
The service provider got an even bigger penalty, ₹50 lakh, and lost its contract.
The move signals that food safety and quality are being taken seriously on trains.
IRCTC is working on upgrading train meals
IRCTC dishes out about 16.5 lakh meals every day, so keeping food standards high is a huge challenge.
To improve things, reforms began in January this year, and IRCTC has been testing new ways to upgrade train meals.
There are even plans to let big chains like McDonald's and KFC open at railway stations soon, aiming for better food options for travelers.