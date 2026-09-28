Airbnb to help boost homestay ecosystem in India
What's the story
The Ministry of Tourism and Airbnb have signed a two-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen India's homestay ecosystem. The partnership aims to expand tourism beyond traditional hotspots by focusing on host training, digital onboarding, and destination promotion. Under the agreement, Airbnb will be a capacity-building and digital onboarding partner for the ministry.
Training initiatives
Host workshops and training resources
Airbnb will support potential and existing homestay hosts with skills and tools to participate in the tourism economy.
The collaboration will include host workshops and training resources covering listing creation, pricing, platform tools, and hospitality practices.
Airbnb will also assist with the digital onboarding of homestay owners onto its platform.
Tourism expansion
Promoting lesser-known destinations
The partnership comes as the government looks to promote the lesser-known and emerging destinations, distributing tourism's economic benefits more evenly across local communities.
Specific programs and destinations will be jointly identified and implemented during the two-year collaboration.
The partnership will also support destination promotion initiatives aligned with the Incredible India campaign, showcasing our cultural heritage, diverse destinations, and local travel experiences.
Opportunities
Opportunities for local communities
Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said India's tourism landscape is evolving, with travelers increasingly seeking authentic experiences connecting them with local culture, heritage, and communities.
He added that this presents an opportunity to bring lesser-known spots into the mainstream while creating new avenues for homestay owners, local artisans, young tourism professionals, and communities to participate in the tourism economy.