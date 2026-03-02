Why Netflix dropped Warner deal for Paramount's $31 per share Business Mar 02, 2026

Netflix dropped its plan to buy Warner Bros. Discovery when Paramount Skydance offered a higher $31 per share, outbidding Netflix's earlier $27.75 offer.

Co-CEO Ted Sarandos put it simply: "We knew right away, when we got the notice on Thursday that they had a superior offer and the details of that deal," and "We knew exactly what we were going to do."