Why Paisalo Digital's 6% share jump is newsworthy Business Oct 15, 2025

Paisalo Digital, an NBFC in which LIC holds a 1.12% stake, saw its shares jump over 6% on Wednesday after it raised ₹33.72 crore by issuing 700 short-term commercial papers at an 8.5% yield.

The stock hit ₹40.29 on BSE, adding to its recent gains—even though it's still down nearly 25% over the past year.