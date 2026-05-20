Parle Industries' stock hit the upper circuit

Modi's 'Melody' moment with Italian PM sparks Parle Industries rally

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:33 pm May 20, 202603:33 pm

What's the story

Shares of Parle Industries have hit the upper circuit after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gesture of gifting Melody toffees to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during his Rome visit. The video of the moment went viral on social media, leading to speculative buying in Parle Industries. However, it's important to note that Melody candies are actually produced by a different company, Parle Products.