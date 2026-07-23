Loading...
Home / News / Business News / Why Qatar is extending its LNG force majeure
Why Qatar is extending its LNG force majeure
The decision will impact global gas market

Why Qatar is extending its LNG force majeure

By Mudit Dube
Jul 23, 2026
12:34 pm
What's the story

QatarEnergy is likely to extend the force majeure on liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments until mid-October, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The decision would prolong a supply disruption that has already shaken the global gas market amid ongoing Middle East conflict. Force majeure is a legal term used when unforeseen circumstances prevent a company from meeting its contractual obligations.

Market reaction

Buyers awaiting formal notification

Several buyers in Europe and Asia have said they are expecting a formal notification from QatarEnergy in the coming weeks.

The company had previously informed some customers in Asia and Europe about cancellations through August and September.

If the force majeure is extended again, it could further tighten the global market as Europe and Asia compete for limited LNG supplies amid rising demand due to heat and winter stockpiling.

Trade disruption

Impact of Middle East conflict on global gas market

Before the Middle East conflict, nearly 20% of the world's LNG trade passed through the Strait of Hormuz.

Qatar's decision comes as hostilities in the region have intensified, dimming hopes for a quick recovery in supplies.

This week, both US and Iran downplayed prospects for immediate peace talks, further impacting European and Asian gas prices.

ADVERTISEMENT