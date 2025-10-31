Why rare-earth minerals are at center of US-China trade war

Rare earth minerals, a group of 17 metallic elements including scandium, yttrium, and lanthanides, have become a major point of contention in the US-China trade war. Despite multiple negotiations over the past few months, China has been slow to deliver on its promises to the Trump administration regarding these crucial minerals. The country even tightened its controls earlier this month by massively expanding restrictions.

Dominance China's dominance in rare earth production China has long held a near-total monopoly on rare earth minerals, as part of its broader industrial policy. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the country accounts for 61% of the world's mined rare earth production and controls an astounding 92% of global output at the processing stage. This dominance has made China a key player in the supply chain for these essential materials.

Applications Importance of rare earths to the US Rare earth minerals are vital for a wide range of technologies, from smartphones to wind turbines, LED lights, and flat-screen TVs. They also play a crucial role in electric vehicle (EV) batteries, MRI machines, and cancer therapies. The US military relies heavily on these minerals for F-35 fighter jets, submarines, lasers, satellites, and Tomahawk missiles, among other things, according to a 2025 research note from CSIS.

Dependence Dependence on China The US has only one operational rare earth mine in California, and until recently, it sent whatever heavy rare earths it mined there to China for separation. This dependence was disrupted by the Trump administration's announcement of high tariffs on China in April. "China has shown a willingness to weaponize" America's reliance on it for rare earth separation, Gracelin Baskaran, director of Critical Minerals Security Program at CSIS, told CNN.