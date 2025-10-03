Why RBI is pushing for more rupee trades globally Business Oct 03, 2025

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is stepping up efforts to make the Indian rupee more recognized worldwide, after it slipped 3.6% against the US dollar this year, dragged down by the highest US tariffs in the continent.

To cut back on dollar reliance, RBI has set up new reference rates with countries like the UAE and Indonesia—basically making it easier for these nations to trade directly in rupees.