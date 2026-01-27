YouTubers sue Snap for using their videos to train AI

A group of YouTube creators has sued Snap for allegedly using their videos without permission to train its artificial intelligence (AI) models. The plaintiffs, who run three YouTube channels with a total of around 6.2 million subscribers, claim that Snap has used their content in its AI features such as the "Imagine Lens" tool. This feature lets users edit images based on text prompts.

Allegations YouTubers accuse Snap of violating data use agreements The YouTubers have accused Snap of using a large-scale video-language dataset called HD-VILA-100 million, among others, that were only meant for academic and research purposes. They allege that Snap bypassed YouTube's technological barriers, terms of service, and licensing restrictions to use these datasets commercially. The plaintiffs are now seeking statutory damages and a permanent injunction to stop the alleged copyright infringement in the future.

Leadership The lawsuit is led by popular YouTube creators The lawsuit is spearheaded by the creators of the h3h3 YouTube channel, which boasts 5.52 million subscribers. Other channels involved in this legal battle include smaller golfing channels MrShortGame Golf and Golfholics. This case adds to a long list of lawsuits between content creators and AI model providers over copyright disputes involving the publishers, authors, newspapers, user-generated content sites, artists, etc.

