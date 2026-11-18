Why SpiceJet shares are up 30% in 6 days
What's the story
SpiceJet's shares have skyrocketed by some 30% in just six days, ignoring the operational challenges that have resulted in multiple flight cancellations and stranded passengers at various airports across India. The stock hit a 5% upper circuit limit on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) today, marking its fifth consecutive session of hitting the upper circuit. The six-day rally has added some ₹350 crore to SpiceJet's market capitalization, taking it to ₹1,522 crore.
Capital raise
Board to meet today to consider fresh capital raise
The surge in SpiceJet's share price comes as its board is set to consider a proposal for a fresh capital raise at today's meeting.
The proposed fundraise could involve issuing equity shares, preference shares, debt securities or other permissible instruments through a preferential issue, qualified institutional placement (QIP) or any other mode.
The move has sparked investor interest despite the airline's ongoing operational challenges.
Operational issues
Airline's delays leave hundreds of passengers stranded at Mumbai airport
Despite the surge in share price, SpiceJet continues to face operational challenges.
The airline's delays and operational problems have left hundreds of passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport.
Last week, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport warned passengers about possible flight disruptions involving the airline, advising them to check their flight status directly with the carrier before proceeding with their travel plans.
Recovery plan
SpiceJet taking 'calibrated approach' to rebuild capacity
SpiceJet said it is taking a "calibrated approach" to rebuild its capacity and strengthen its network.
Improving aircraft availability and operational reliability are among the airline's immediate priorities.
A spokesperson for SpiceJet said, "Our immediate priority is to strengthen operational stability and build greater resilience into our schedules."