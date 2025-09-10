Why Supreme Industries's shares are down 10% in a month
Supreme Industries's stock slipped 1.48% to ₹4,313.50 on Wednesday after the company posted weaker results for April-June 2025.
While revenue for the quarter dipped slightly compared to last year, profit after tax dropped by about 25%, landing at ₹177.12 crore.
Annual revenue up, but net profit down
Even though annual revenue grew to ₹10,446 crore in FY25, net profit slid from last year's ₹962.9 crore to ₹840.8 crore.
The company is still debt-free—which is a plus—but with profits falling and shares valued high (P/E ratio at 45.3), investors are treading carefully and share prices are feeling the pressure.
Slipping profits and high valuation pressure shares
A mix of slipping quarterly profits and cautious market vibes is driving the dip in Supreme Industries's share price—even as their overall business stays solid on paper.
For young investors or anyone tracking midcap stocks, it's a reminder that strong sales don't always mean strong profits—or happy shareholders.