Why Supreme Industries's shares are down 10% in a month

Annual revenue up, but net profit down

Even though annual revenue grew to ₹10,446 crore in FY25, net profit slid from last year's ₹962.9 crore to ₹840.8 crore.

The company is still debt-free—which is a plus—but with profits falling and shares valued high (P/E ratio at 45.3), investors are treading carefully and share prices are feeling the pressure.