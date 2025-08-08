Next Article
Why Tata Power's stock fell despite strong quarterly results
Tata Power's stock slipped over 2% on Friday, closing at ₹377.50—even though the company just posted strong financial results for the latest quarter.
The drop came as investors stayed cautious, but the numbers tell a different story.
Revenue and profit jump for Tata Power
For April-June 2025, Tata Power's revenue grew to ₹18,035 crore and profit jumped to ₹1,132.69 crore.
Over the full year ending March 2025, revenue hit ₹65,478 crore with nearly ₹4,000 crore in profit.
The company also announced a final dividend of ₹2.25 per share—showing it's still rewarding shareholders despite short-term market swings.