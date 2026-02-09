Why Tata Sons chairman is taking hands-on role at TCS

Chandrasekaran, now leading TCS's AI push, wants Tata firms to team up on smart tech and acquire promising AI startups. He's drawing on his past experience as TCS CEO and working closely with current leaders K Krithivasan and Aarthi Subramanian. After grabbing Salesforce specialist Coastal Cloud for $700 million this January, TCS expanded its Salesforce capabilities. But news of Anthropic's Claude Cowork shook markets—Nifty IT dropped 8%, hitting TCS shares hard.

TCS upskilling employees to stay relevant

TCS is doubling down on upskilling employees and investing in fresh tech to stay relevant—and that means more opportunities for young talent interested in AI.

Even after a tough market week, they're not backing down from innovation or growth.

If you're curious about how big companies adapt when disruption hits, this story is worth your time.