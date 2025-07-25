Next Article
Why this AI startup founder turned down ₹10,400 crore Meta offer
Daniel Francis, who runs the AI startup Abel in the US, just turned down a jaw-dropping ₹10,400 crore job offer from Meta.
The deal was meant to bring his AI tech—which can turn body cam footage into police reports and handle dispatch calls—under Meta's wing.
Even Francis admitted, "Even I have never seen this height before," but he still walked away, showing how valuable unique AI tools are right now.
Meta's AI talent acquisition spree
Meta is on a mission to snap up top AI talent and is reportedly investing $100 million to build its own 'Superintelligence Lab.'
Despite these huge offers, other tech leaders haven't bitten either—proving just how fierce the race for next-gen AI really is.