Why this AI startup founder turned down ₹10,400 crore Meta offer
Jul 25, 2025

Daniel Francis, who runs the AI startup Abel in the US, just turned down a jaw-dropping ₹10,400 crore job offer from Meta.

The deal was meant to bring his AI tech—which can turn body cam footage into police reports and handle dispatch calls—under Meta's wing.

Even Francis admitted, "Even I have never seen this height before," but he still walked away, showing how valuable unique AI tools are right now.