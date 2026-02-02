Why Union Budget 2026 triggered worst budget-day market drop in 6 years

Foreign investors have dumped more than $3 billion since the start of 2026

A big reason is that foreign investors have dumped more than $3 billion since the start of 2026, which dragged the Nifty down even more.

The government also raised taxes on futures and options trades (STT), making trading costlier and less appealing.

Plus, a huge ₹17.2 trillion borrowing plan pushed up bond yields—bad news for companies that rely on loans.