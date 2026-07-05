Why US DOJ wants case against Adani to be dropped

Policy alignment

'Alleged conduct did not involve criminal organizations'

The DOJ also said that the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act charges no longer aligned with its policy under Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche's June 2025 memorandum. This memo directed prosecutors to focus on cases involving US national security, transnational criminal organizations, serious misconduct or harm to US companies. "The alleged conduct did not involve criminal organizations, did not have any effect on US companies," the filing said.