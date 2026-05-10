Vodafone Idea's stock up 22% in 1-month: What's the reason?

Vodafone Idea 's share price has seen a major surge, rising as much as 22% in the last month. The telecom stock closed marginally higher at ₹11.24 per share on Friday, compared to its previous close of ₹11.23 on NSE. UK-based telecom giant Vodafone holds a 19% stake in Vodafone Idea Ltd, and is considering transferring some of its equity to the Indian company as treasury stock.

Strategic move Vodafone Group considering share transfer to Vi Vodafone Group Plc is mulling a plan to bolster the capital position of its listed Indian arm. The consideration comes after the Indian government reduced dues related to pending spectrum fees, giving the venture a chance for a fresh start. This potential share transfer would serve as an alternative to injecting additional capital into the business, according to sources cited by Bloomberg.

Leadership transition Kumar Mangalam Birla appointed as non-executive chairman of Vi On May 5, Vodafone Idea announced Ravinder Takkar's resignation as the Non-Executive Chairman of its Board of Directors. Kumar Mangalam Birla was appointed as his successor. The company confirmed the appointment in a filing, noting that Birla would serve as the Non-Executive Chairman from May 5 onward. This leadership transition comes amid other changes and developments within the company.

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Market response AGR dues reduced Khushi Mistry, a Research Analyst at Bonanza, said the rally in Vodafone Idea's stock was driven by regulatory relief, fundraising optimism, and improving operational metrics. She noted that the Department of Telecommunications recently reduced the firm's AGR dues by 27% to ₹64,046 crore. The reduction was coupled with a staggered repayment structure until FY41 which eased near-term cash flow pressures significantly.

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