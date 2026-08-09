Modi government might raise CCEA approval threshold for FDI proposals
What's the story
The Indian government is mulling a proposal to increase the threshold for foreign direct investment (FDI) proposals that need Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approval. As per PTI, the proposed new limit is ₹15,000 crore, up from the current ₹5,000 crore. The move is aimed at improving India's investment climate and comes in light of changing economic conditions and rising investment volumes over the years.
Committee function
Current FDI policy and CCEA's role
The CCEA is a high-level committee chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and includes key Union Cabinet ministers such as the Home and Finance Ministers.
According to the current FDI policy, any proposal with a total foreign equity inflow exceeding ₹5,000 crore is referred to the CCEA for consideration.
For amounts below this limit, respective line ministries make the decision.
Review necessity
Proposed revision and economic considerations
The proposed revision of the CCEA approval limit is still under discussion. The need for a review stems from current economic conditions, inflation, and the growing scale of investments over time. A committee of secretaries had also recommended raising this threshold during a meeting earlier.
Investment initiatives
Foreign investments in India and government's efforts
The Indian government has been making efforts to attract foreign investments, which have crossed $1.16 trillion between April 2000 and March 2026.
The top investors include Mauritius, Singapore, the US, the Netherlands, Japan, the UK, and the UAE.
As part of these efforts, the government is also considering easing FDI norms for downstream investments to further boost overseas fund inflows and create jobs in India.