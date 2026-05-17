How India plans to secure its oil supplies

India and other oil-importing countries are likely to negotiate bilateral agreements for energy supplies, possibly through coordinated transit corridors. This is according to a report by Moody's Ratings. The report also highlights that a swift conflict resolution between the US and Iran , along with the complete reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, is unlikely in the near future.

Transit corridors Energy transit flows will gradually improve The report from Moody's suggests that energy transit flows will gradually improve, but through bilateral channels instead of a general reopening. This would enable some incremental improvement in energy transit flows from the near-zero levels at present. However, the process is expected to be slow, opaque, and prone to interruptions.

Negotiation prospects Oil importers to negotiate passage bilaterally with Iran Moody's anticipates that oil importers, especially China, India, Japan, and South Korea, will negotiate passage bilaterally with Iran. This could be done via coordinated transit corridors such as those reportedly emerging near Larak Island and through Omani territorial waters. The report emphasizes that a return to pre-conflict traffic volumes in 2026 is unlikely.

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