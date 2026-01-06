Wind energy giants take Trump to court over $25B project freeze
Three major wind energy companies—Orsted, Equinor, and Dominion Energy—are suing the Trump administration after it halted five offshore wind projects worth $25 billion.
The government says the pause is about national security and radar interference from turbine blades.
These projects, at varying stages of completion, were set to power hundreds of thousands to millions of homes with clean energy.
Why does this matter?
This legal fight isn't just about money—it's a big test of whether approved green projects can be blocked at the last minute.
The developers argue they already worked with the military and got permits to handle security worries, and point to earlier reports that offer tech fixes for radar issues.
With Dominion losing $5 million every day these projects are stalled, the outcome could shape how future clean energy gets built in the US.