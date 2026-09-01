Windergy India 2026 arrives in Chennai October 7 to 9
Business
Big news for clean energy fans: Windergy India 2026 lands in Chennai from October 7-9.
This global wind energy event, backed by the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association and key government ministries, is all about bringing together innovators, experts, and companies to push India's renewable goals forward.
India targets 100 GW by 2030
With over 20,000 attendees expected, including delegates and exhibitors from more than 30 countries, this event is set to spark new partnerships in wind power.
India has already nearly doubled its wind capacity to about 54 GW in five years, but the goal is a massive 100 GW by 2030.
Leaders say building advanced components locally will be key for real self-reliance and a greener future.