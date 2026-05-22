Wingify crosses $100 million ARR after acquiring French AB Tasty

Wingify FY25 revenue up 34%

Wingify's revenue jumped 34% in FY25 to ₹386 crore, but profits dropped over 60% as expenses soared, mostly from acquisitions, expansion and employee costs.

The AB Tasty deal boosted its tech for recommendations and personalization, especially across Europe, North America, and Asia.

Gupta describes FY26 as investment-heavy and expects FY27 to reflect the benefits of those investments more meaningfully.