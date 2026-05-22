Wingify crosses $100 million ARR after acquiring French AB Tasty
Wingify and AB Tasty together have crossed $100 million in annual recurring revenue, thanks in part to snapping up French tech firm AB Tasty.
Its platform helps businesses make websites smarter with testing and personalization.
Co-founder Sparsh Gupta says AI tools like ChatGPT are changing how users interact online, and Wingify is ready to ride that wave.
Wingify FY25 revenue up 34%
Wingify's revenue jumped 34% in FY25 to ₹386 crore, but profits dropped over 60% as expenses soared, mostly from acquisitions, expansion and employee costs.
The AB Tasty deal boosted its tech for recommendations and personalization, especially across Europe, North America, and Asia.
Gupta describes FY26 as investment-heavy and expects FY27 to reflect the benefits of those investments more meaningfully.