WinZO co-founder Soumya Rathore gets bail, Paavan Nanda stays in jail Business Dec 30, 2025

Saumya Rathore, co-founder of gaming app WinZO, is out on bail after being arrested for alleged money laundering.

Both she and fellow co-founder Paavan Nanda were taken into custody on November 26, 2024, accused of using rigged algorithms to cheat users and pocket around ₹177 crore.

Authorities say the money was then funneled through different channels to hide its origins.