WinZO co-founder Soumya Rathore gets bail, Paavan Nanda stays in jail
Saumya Rathore, co-founder of gaming app WinZO, is out on bail after being arrested for alleged money laundering.
Both she and fellow co-founder Paavan Nanda were taken into custody on November 26, 2024, accused of using rigged algorithms to cheat users and pocket around ₹177 crore.
Authorities say the money was then funneled through different channels to hide its origins.
Why Rathore got bail (and Nanda didn't)
The court let Rathore go because PMLA law offers extra protection for women.
But Nanda's bail was denied since investigators want more time with him as the case grows bigger.
The legal battle isn't over yet—more updates are expected soon.