Wipro ADRs rise 5% after Google Cloud expands AI partnership
Wipro's ADRs gained 5% in early US trading after it announced a bigger partnership with Google Cloud.
The focus? Scaling Gemini Enterprise and agentic AI adoption, equipping more than 10,000 AI-certified specialists with advanced AI tools, and building a dedicated team of more than 1,500 certified Forward Deployed Engineers to help move AI projects from pilot stage to full enterprise deployment.
Wipro uses Gemini Enterprise and 'LIFT'
Wipro has already put Gemini Enterprise to use inside the company, creating smart agents that help with HR and sales tasks, making things run smoother and cutting down errors.
They have also launched a new "LIFT" framework so businesses can move from basic automation to using AI for trickier jobs.
The goal: boost productivity and improve decision-making with a little help from AI.