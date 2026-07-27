Wipro expands Databricks partnership to modernize data systems with AI
Wipro is expanding its partnership with Databricks to help companies use AI more smoothly and modernize their data systems.
The goal is to turn messy, fragmented data into smarter, scalable solutions that actually make a difference.
Wipro's new Databricks-focused team will build custom AI tools for different industries.
Wipro Databricks use agentic AI tools
This joint effort combines Databricks's data and AI know-how with Wipro's platforms like WEGA.
They're tackling things like improving wealth management for finance, improving planning resilience for manufacturing, and revamping sales and marketing in telecom, all powered by agentic AI.
Plus, they'll use tools like Databricks Genie for easy natural-language data analysis and help CFOs plan better financially.
With more than 300 agentic AI and data use cases already delivered, they're aiming to make enterprises more secure by design, resilient by default, and prepared for the next wave of reinvention.