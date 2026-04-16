Wipro pauses FY27 fresher target, cites industry shift to AI
Business
Wipro has not set a fresher hiring target for FY27 for the time being. The company says it's shifting focus to artificial intelligence and adjusting to unpredictable market trends.
In FY26, Wipro brought in 7,500 freshers, but Chief HR Officer Saurabh Govil explained that changing industry demands are driving this new approach.
Wipro profits up 12.3% to 3,502cr
Even with the pause on campus hiring, Wipro's total workforce grew slightly to 242,156 by the end of March.
Profits actually rose 12.3% to ₹3,502 crore, though revenue didn't quite hit expectations.
On the bright side, big deal bookings jumped 65% this quarter, showing Wipro is landing some major contracts as it doubles down on AI and adapts to what clients want next.