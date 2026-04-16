Wipro pauses FY27 fresher target, cites industry shift to AI

Wipro profits up 12.3% to 3,502cr

Even with the pause on campus hiring, Wipro's total workforce grew slightly to 242,156 by the end of March.

Profits actually rose 12.3% to ₹3,502 crore, though revenue didn't quite hit expectations.

On the bright side, big deal bookings jumped 65% this quarter, showing Wipro is landing some major contracts as it doubles down on AI and adapts to what clients want next.