Wipro plans ₹15,000cr buyback at ₹250 for June 5 holders
Wipro just plans to kick off a massive ₹15,000 crore share buyback, offering ₹250 per share, a solid 38% above its last NSE price.
The offer runs till June 17 and is open to anyone who held shares as of June 5.
Wipro plans to buy back up to 60 crore shares, which is around 5.7% of its total shares.
Wipro per-share gain ₹52-₹70
If you own less than ₹2 lakh worth of Wipro stock, you can tender about 11 out of every 56 shares you hold.
Each accepted share could net you a profit of ₹52 to ₹70 (about a 7.5% return). For example, with 1,008 shares held, that's up to ₹14,800 in your pocket.
Just keep in mind: if the rest of your shares aren't accepted and the stock dips after the buyback closes, those could lose value—so analysts say this is more for quick gains than long-term investing.