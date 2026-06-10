Wipro plans ₹15,000cr buyback at ₹250 for June 5 holders

Wipro per-share gain ₹52-₹70

If you own less than ₹2 lakh worth of Wipro stock, you can tender about 11 out of every 56 shares you hold.

Each accepted share could net you a profit of ₹52 to ₹70 (about a 7.5% return). For example, with 1,008 shares held, that's up to ₹14,800 in your pocket.

Just keep in mind: if the rest of your shares aren't accepted and the stock dips after the buyback closes, those could lose value—so analysts say this is more for quick gains than long-term investing.