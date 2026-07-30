Wipro posts June quarter sales ₹24,478.60cr and profit ₹3,352cr
Business
Wipro just posted some solid numbers for the June 2026 quarter, with net sales jumping 10.59% to ₹24,478.60 crore compared to last year.
Net profit edged up a bit too, reaching ₹3,352 crore.
So the company's making more money, but that's not the whole story.
Wipro shares down despite EBITDA rise
EBITDA climbed 5.9% this quarter, and earnings per share nudged up slightly, but employee costs shot up by over ₹1,300 crore.
Despite these gains, Wipro's stock hasn't kept pace: shares closed at ₹183.61 on July 28 and have dropped over 23% in six months and nearly 27% in a year.