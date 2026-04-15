Wipro to buy Alpha Net Consulting contracts up to $70.8 million
Business
Wipro is making a big move by buying select customer contracts from Alpha Net Consulting for up to $70.8 million, with the deal expected to close by June 30, 2026.
This step is all about boosting Wipro's AI and consulting services, giving it access to new clients and talented tech teams.
Alpha Net Consulting contracts generated $37.3 million
Alpha Net, based in California since 2001, has a global presence and focuses on enterprise software and managed services.
The contracts Wipro is picking up brought in $37.3 million in 2025 and are set to grow even more.
Despite a recent dip in Wipro's share price, this acquisition signals its push for growth. Investors seem optimistic.