Wipro to deploy Gemini Enterprise with Google Cloud across operations
Business
Wipro is teaming up with Google Cloud to roll out Gemini Enterprise across its operations and client services.
As part of this move, more than 10,000 AI-certified specialists will work with AI, including 1,500 forward deployed engineers who'll help take AI projects from small tests to real-world impact.
Wipro LIFT blends Gemini with WINGS/WEGA
Wipro's new LIFT framework will blend Gemini Enterprise with its own WINGS and WEGA platforms so AI agents can handle more complex business tasks.
They're also using Google's Antigravity tool to make software development smoother and help clients shift toward smarter, more efficient ways of working.