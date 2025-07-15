Next Article
Wipro's Annual General Meeting scheduled for tomorrow
Wipro's big Annual General Meeting (AGM) is set for July 16, and everyone's watching.
The company's stock dipped a bit to ₹253.85 just before the meeting.
Shareholders and analysts are curious to see what decisions will shape Wipro's next moves.
Wipro's FY25 results and AGM
Wipro has been showing steady growth—last quarter alone brought in ₹22,504 crore revenue with ₹3,559 crore in net profit. For all of FY25, profits climbed to over ₹13,000 crore.
The AGM will cover these results and what they mean for future plans.
Plus, July 16 is also the ex-date: only those holding shares before then can snag any dividends or perks announced at the meeting.