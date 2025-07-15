Wipro's Annual General Meeting scheduled for tomorrow

Wipro's FY25 results and AGM

Wipro has been showing steady growth—last quarter alone brought in ₹22,504 crore revenue with ₹3,559 crore in net profit. For all of FY25, profits climbed to over ₹13,000 crore.

The AGM will cover these results and what they mean for future plans.

Plus, July 16 is also the ex-date: only those holding shares before then can snag any dividends or perks announced at the meeting.