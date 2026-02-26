Wipro's Jain on AI integration challenges in IT services
Wipro's COO Sanjeev Jain says bringing AI into big companies isn't simple—it takes careful planning to fit with both client and internal systems, plus a focus on using AI responsibly.
His comments come as the IT world is figuring out how to balance new AI tools with old-school tech services.
Wipro's AI integration journey and industry trends
Wipro is weaving AI into everything from client projects to HR and legal tasks.
Jain points out that software teams are getting faster at coding and testing thanks to AI, but he's clear that real expertise still matters—AI can handle routine stuff like help desks, but people are key for the tough problems.
Other tech giants like Cognizant and Infosys agree: adopting AI means big changes behind the scenes, and Jain says upskilling workers is a top priority.