Wipro's Jain on AI integration challenges in IT services

Wipro's AI integration journey and industry trends

Wipro is weaving AI into everything from client projects to HR and legal tasks.

Jain points out that software teams are getting faster at coding and testing thanks to AI, but he's clear that real expertise still matters—AI can handle routine stuff like help desks, but people are key for the tough problems.

Other tech giants like Cognizant and Infosys agree: adopting AI means big changes behind the scenes, and Jain says upskilling workers is a top priority.