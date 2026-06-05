Wired reports almost 42% of OpenAI backers also fund Anthropic

Over 12 Anthropic investors backed OpenAI

In Anthropic's recent funding round, at least 13 out of 31 investors were already backing OpenAI—think Sequoia Capital and Sound Ventures.

This kind of crossover is becoming more common as investors spread their bets across rival startups to manage risk.

Still, some firms stick to just one side: Khosla Ventures and Thrive Capital only back OpenAI, while Menlo Ventures and General Catalyst are exclusive to Anthropic.

It's all about staying ahead in the fast-moving world of AI.